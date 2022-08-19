Harry Potter coins coming into UK currency for 25th anniversary

If you are a fan of the Harry Potter movies and are an avid collector of memorabilia, we have some good news for you! It has been 25 years since the first Harry Potter novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was released. To mark the occasion of the big anniversary, The Royal Mint has revealed that a brand new coin collection inspired by the beloved fantasy movie franchise is coming to the UK.

Posting the news on its official website, The Royal Mint issued the following statement regarding the upcoming coin collection: “We are thrilled to announce that we will be releasing a new collection of UK coins celebrating 25 years since the publication of JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, a book that continues to inspire a love of reading in countless people all over the world.”

The new collection will see our favourite Harry Potter characters embodied in metal, and is the latest Royal Mint range to focus on literary works. Previously, The Royal Mint has released collections for Alice in Wonderland and Winnie the Pooh, so the magical franchise’s next monetary outing will be among good company.

Taking to social media, The Royal Mint also shared via Twitter that the coin series and first design will be revealed via a live stream on September 8, 2022. So Potterheads, mark those calendars!

Harry Potter continues to be one of the most financially successful franchises in the world. From its thrilling adventure movies, all the international shops, to the theme park attractions based on its fictional world, these coins are just the latest method to celebrate the IP.

