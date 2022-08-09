John Carpenter is “very proud” of Halloween Ends

While David Gordon Green has taken over the reins of the Halloween franchise in recent years, it doesn’t mean that the director of the original, John Carpenter, is entirely uninvolved. Most notably, Carpenter still brings his iconic music scores to the horror movie series, which are one of the most distinctive aspects.

Speaking recently to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Carpenter said; “I love working with David Gordon Green, he’s a great director. I love supporting him, and I love this new role. I love making music. What’s not to like?”

He couldn’t say much about the upcoming Halloween Ends, though he was able to reveal that “it’s somewhat different” than its predecessors and that he’s “very proud of it and the work we did on the soundtrack.” Carpenter has a pretty pragmatic view of whether this will truly be the end of the Halloween franchise. “If the movie makes money, I don’t believe it’s the end,” he said. “There’s a way of when a movie makes money, it seems to resurrect the next one.”

2022 is a busy year for Carpenter, because it’s also the 40th anniversary of his other horror classic – and one of the best alien movies – The Thing. And everyone wants to talk to him about it.

Halloween Ends is set for release just before Halloween (when else?) 2022. David Gordon Green’s next project after that is an Exorcist trilogy. Horror reboots and legacy sequels are currently all the rage, with some recent examples being Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Candyman, and Scream. Even scary movies for kids are getting in on the act, with Hocus Pocus 2 also coming this Halloween, almost thirty years after the original.

