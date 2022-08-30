John Carpenter hints at more Halloween movies, depends on the money

There could be more Halloween movies in the future hints John Carpenter, the creator of the horror movie franchise, but it all depends on money. The legendary filmmaker suggested that the upcoming Halloween Ends release date may not actually be the end of the line for the slasher saga after all.

The veteran storyteller has always been very upfront about the importance of money and how at this stage of his career, if a project isn’t making him the big bucks, there’s not much point in doing it. To be fair, the man has made some of the best movies of all time, and has certainly earned the right to be very particular about how to operate in the movie industry.

While most people assume Halloween Ends will be the conclusion of the whole Michael Myers franchise, given its title and the way the story is heading, Carpenter isn’t so sure. In an interview with The New Yorker, he hinted that there could always be more to come, especially if the money is there.

When asked about the idea of sequels and remakes and how money links to these, Carpenter gave a typically frank answer: “Yeah, sure. If a movie makes enough money, you can be assured that it will [get a sequel].”

He employed a similar, very honest approach to the idea of Halloween Ends being the final instalment in the Halloween franchise: “I will have to see how much money it makes!”

So there you have it, a short and sweet sentiment from John Carpenter regarding the future of his Halloween franchise. Basically, if you want more Halloween movies after the upcoming chapter, pay good money to see it and Carpenter might just make some more.

If spooky stuff is your jam, check out our list of the best ghost movies of all time. Or, for more franchise fun, here’s how to watch the Predator movies in order.