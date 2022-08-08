John Travolta pays tribute to Grease costar Olivia Newton-john

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John in Grease

John Travolta has paid tribute to his Grease costar Olivia Newton-John. Newton-John passed away aged 73 on the morning of August 8, 2022. The sad news was confirmed by Newton-John’s husband, John Easterling, on her official Facebook page.

Taking to Instagram to pay tribute to his old friend, Travolta shared a picture of Newton-John and wrote, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road, and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

According to Easterling, Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Her family and friends have asked that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.  They’ve asked that in lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations to be made in Newton-John’s memory to the John Foundation Fund  (ONJFoundationFund.org) – an independent charity sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer.

Travolta and Newton-John starred alongside each other in the hit musical Grease. The pair played star-crossed lovers Danny and Sandy. Grease was a colossal hit for both Travolta and Newton-John, serving to revitalise his career and launch Newton-John as an actor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

Travolta is just one of many friends and fans online who’ve expressed their grief at Newton John’s passing. “We have lost a great, iconic artist in Olivia Newton-John, gone too soon from us at age 73,” wrote George Takei on Twitter. “I trust she is now in the great Xanadu beyond. Know that we are forever hopelessly devoted to you, Olivia. Rest in song and mirth.”

“Really sad to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John,” tweeted James Gunn. “My first real crush as a kid. I loved Grease & her music & I coincidentally also bought & lived in for a while the wonderful home she built in Malibu. May she Rest In Peace.”

Our thoughts are with Newton-John’s family during this difficult time.

