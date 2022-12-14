Joe Pesci almost had to leave a Sinatra concert because of his fans

Joe Pesci is the star of some of the best gangster movies of all time, including Raging Bull, Goodfellas, A Bronx Tale, Casino, and The Irishman. He’s best known for his work with Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, but it was a night out with Al Pacino that ended up getting him into trouble.

Frank Sinatra was the singing legend who meant the most to the Italian-American community during his long career. He famously got into a feud with Mario Puzo, Francis Ford Coppola and the other filmmakers involved in The Godfather, because the character of Johnny Fontane was based on him. Sinatra didn’t like the fact that it depicted him as having mob connections and using them to further his career.

It seems as though Sinatra was on good terms with Godfather star Al Pacino, however. Joe Pesci told a story on a late-night talk show in 1998 about going to a Frank Sinatra concert with Pacino; “I remember Al Pacino and I went to see Frank Sinatra one day at Carnegie Hall. We sat in the sixth row, we had nice seats.”

“Buddy Rich was playing first, he was the opening act. And before you know it, people were turning around and staring at us. And Sinatra sent three big guys to come get us. They said, ‘Frank says what are you trying to do? Ruin the show? Get upstairs in the box! He’ll talk to you later.’ That was it. We couldn’t sit there [with everyone else].”

Pesci used his gangster persona to great effect in the Home Alone movies, where he played one of two dim-witted bandits who foolishly try to take on Kevin McCallister. They are, of course, among the best Christmas movies of all time.

Joe Pesci has been in some of the best movies of all time and he recently reunited with Scorsese, De Niro, and Pacino in The Irishman.