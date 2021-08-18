Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins ending explained

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is an action-packed feature that brings a child-friendly take on Hasbro’s beloved G.I. Joe toy line. But, let’s be frank, it isn’t the easiest story to grasp. With a revenge plot line, some mystical ninja goings-on, and the appearance of the international terrorist organisation Cobra, things can get a little confusing. You may be left thinking – how does Snake Eyes actually end? Warning spoilers ahead.

Snake Eyes tells the backstory of the beloved G.I. Joe character from the ‘80s, Snake Eyes (Henry Golding). After a mysterious man kills his father, Snake Eyes dedicates his life to revenge. His quest leads him to work for Kenta (Takehiro Hira), a Yakuza boss who tasks him with infiltrating the Arashikage ninja clan in exchange for information about his father’s murderer. Snake Eyes gains the trust of the clan’s future leader, Tommy (Andrew Koji), and acts as if he wants to join the group. He must pass the clan’s three trials to gain their secrets and get close enough to steal their sacred talisman, The Jewel of the Sun – which can magically blast fire – for Kenta’s evil plan. Still with us? Good.

Like I said, the action movie’s story can get pretty complicated, and with ninjas, magic, and fast-paced action scenes, it’s easy to get distracted. We haven’t even mentioned the appearance of Baroness (Úrsula Corberó) – a Cobra agent who is after the magic ninja stone as well for her terrorist arms dealing business. Luckily, we are here to help piece together this movie, and are ready to reveal all the highly redacted secrets of this G.I. Joe film. Here we explain what happens in Snake Eyes’ final 30 minutes, who some big character reveals are, and if we can expect to see any G.I. Joe sequels in the near future.

What happens in the Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins ending?

Snake Eyes, ends with some good old fashioned redemption, and a ton of explosions. After Snake Eyes betrays the clan by stealing the Jewel of the Sun, he finds out that the man who killed his father is ironically from Cobra – the people he just handed the powerful heirloom to. He decides to right his double-crossing, and goes off to try and help the clan, who are now vulnerable to Kenta, who has taken the stone for himself intending to take over the ninja organisation.

Baroness joins Kenta as they approach the Arashikage clan. Once there, she asks Kenta to give her the rock Cobra intends to use for their weapon dealing business. However, Kenta goes back on their deal, putting the Cobra agent in a sticky and very flammable situation. The villain temporarily forms an alliance with the heroes, tag-teaming with G.I. Scarlett (Samara Weaving) – her long time nemesis.

Snake Eyes comes back to face Kenta, working with Tommy once again in the final showdown for the clan. They manage to overpower the fire-wielding man by making him use the rock’s powers on a cart of fireworks, which once exploded, knocks him back and makes him lose grip on the magic stone.

The clan manage to regain control of the stone. However, as Kenta tries to flee, Tommy grabs the Jewel of the Sun, and attempts to incinerate Kenta- going against the clan’s rules of using the power of the ancestral talisman. Luckily for the Yakuza boss, Tommy is stopped from carrying out the murder, and Kenta runs into the nearby forest. As Kenta is trying to flee, Snake Eyes finds him, and the two fight it out before falling into the clan’s third test – a deadly hole full of giant snakes.

The final test, which Snake Eyes initially failed earlier in the movie, involves huge anacondas examining you to see if you have a true heart. Snake Eyes impresses the serpents this time around, thanks to him letting go of his revenge quest. Kenta isn’t as lucky and is literally swallowed whole.

With Kenta out the way and the Jewel of the Sun restored, there is a brief moment of peace; however, it doesn’t last long. Cue some spicy family drama as Tommy loses his title as the clan’s heir, thanks to his actions with Kenta. In a rage, Tommy leaves the Arashikage completely and vows vengeance on Snake Eyes. The Baroness also slips away, and is free to do more dastardly arms deals and Cobra shenanigans. The bright side to all this chaos is that Snake Eyes gets recruited by Scarlett and becomes a G.I. Joe. He is also given his iconic outfit and mask from the Arashikage clan – fully introducing him into the franchise as the beloved ‘80s character that we all know, and love from the original comic books.

Who is Storm Shadow?

After leaving the Arashikage clan, we see Tommy in a private jet getting ready to leave Japan. However, before he can take off, Baroness makes a surprising appearance. She tells him that he may have lost an army by leaving the Arashikage clan but that she can offer him a better one. All that honour talk Tommy spouted at the beginning of the movie was apparently just for show as he decides to take her up on the offer.

As Tommy joins the international terrorist organisation, he tells her that his new name is Storm Shadow. Long-time G.I. Joe fans may remember that Storm Shadow is Snake Eyes’ ultimate enemy, and his evil white suit-wearing counterpart. So it seems like this origin movie wasn’t just for the antihero, but also for his famous rival.

Will there be a sequel?

The movie didn’t have any post-credit scenes. However, the Storm Shadow ending and Baroness’s escape point to more trouble in the future. At the end of Snake Eyes, we see Snake Eyes learn that his father was a G.I. Joe. He takes up Scarlett’s offer to join the G.Is, and it is safe to say that we will see him attempt to live up to his father’s legacy and try desperately to take Cobra and Storm Shadow down. This was a reboot of the franchise, after the less than stellar movies, G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra, and G.I. Joe: Retaliation. So even though its ending suggests there are more films in the future, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ sequel status really depends on its box office performance, and if it does better than its predecessors.

But it looks like funding maybe it’s only obstacle in getting a follow-up film. Deadline reported that Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, “are writing a G.I. Joe universe sequel for Paramount which will further expand the IP, and build on upcoming spinoff Snake Eyes.” So, at least we know something is in the works, potentially another G.I. Joe origins story.

There is also some G.I. Joe TV series news. While not a sequel to Snake Eyes, Amazon Prime Video is reportedly making a Lady Jaye series based on the franchise’s famed undercover operative. According to Deadline, the series will centre around Jaye (who was played by Adrianne Palicki in G.I. Joe: Retaliation) and connect to the larger G.I. Joe universe.

And there you have it, the ending to Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins explained.