The Complex - watch this exclusive clip of the upcoming interactive movie

Platforms: PC | Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published

Following Black Mirror’s ‘Bandersnatch’ and BAFTA-winning game Late Shift The Complex is written by Lynn Renee Maxcy, part of the Emmy award-winning writing team from The Handmaid’s Tale and is the very first live interactive Science Fiction film and one of only a small number of interactive films in existence.

The Complex is directed by visionary new talent Paul Raschid (White Chamber) and stars Michelle Mylett (Letterkenny, Bad Blood), Kate Dickie (Game of Thrones, The Witch), Al Weaver (Grantchester) and Twitch streamer and former Xbox UK presenter, Leah Viathan. The film’s award-winning team includes Oscar-nominated Production Designer Guy Thompson (Black Sheep) and internationally acclaimed DOP Matthias Pilz (Top Boy).

The interactive film is highly unique in that it offers multi-optional storytelling with 8 different outcomes; a real-time Relationship Status Tracking that influences the story as you play and a real-time Personality Trait Tracking that evolves based on your choices.

The Complex, a live action, interactive sci-fi thriller is released worldwide through PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on 31st March 2020

