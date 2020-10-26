Trust Avonn GTX 830-RW Gaming Keyboard Review

Trust have built a reputation on their reasonably prices, reasonably well performing kit so it's interesting to see them branching out into more gaming focused hardware with their decent gaming headset and now this - the Trust Avonn Gaming Keyboard.

The wired keyboard looks the part - with angular lines and the obligatory background lighting which can be set to varying levels of brightness or turned off. It's a full-sized board featuring a numeric keypad alongside the main keyboard and the breakout cursors and function keys.

The Trust Avonn feels nice to use from a key perspective with good resistance and a nice clicky feeling. It's very different from the more recent butterfly design of low-profile keys so if you're switching from something like that to this it can take a little bit of getting used to.

There is a "Gaming Mode" which basically disables the Windows key to stop you accidentally leaving your game in the heat of battle and there is support for 'anti-ghosting' which allows those of us with particularly sausagey fingers to play effectively even while mashing multiple keys at once. This works pretty well and I didn't have any problems with games misreading my particularly clumsy directions.

In terms of build, the Trust Avonn, feels nice although it is fairly light to hold - this is at odds with more premium boards on the market and can make it a little to easy to shift around during heavy use. The angular lines also make it uncomfortable to use for long periods with my left wrist in particular attracting indentations and soreness after about an hour or so.

The Trust Avonn Gaming keyboard is good value for money and does everything you'd expect from a budget board. Just don't expect premium performance or appearance.