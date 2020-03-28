While recently dealing with quarantine conditions much the same as everywhere else in the world, I was beginning to succumb to a bit of cabin fever. The games I regularly play had started to feel a bit dull and I needed a change of pace. Despite this, when I initially got my copy of Saint’s Row IV I’ll admit that I wasn’t entirely optimistic. I have fond memories of Saint’s Row II but after playing Saint’s Row III and failing to find it as fun as its predecessor, I didn’t really know what to expect. I decided to go into Saint’s Row IV with an open mind and was absolutely blown away – this game is fun.

Just another day cleaning up the streets of Steelport.

For the uninitiated, Saint’s Row is a series of open-world crime games. Stealing cars, completing missions to help increase your clout in the criminal underworld, and generally wreaking chaos and sewing destruction are series (and genre) staples. Saint’s Row has always leaned toward the more ridiculous side of this setting and generally eschews the gritty realism of other franchises. Saint’s Row IV takes this idea to its logical conclusion, ratcheting the insanity up so high that the game becomes genuinely and unironically funny. If you need a game for the Switch to help you forget about everything for a little while, this is one to look at.

Alexa, play Team America: World Police theme song.

Saints Row IV begins with a bang, placing you in the shoes of your own custom-made protagonist that has been elected President of the United States of America. During a press briefing the White House is attacked by aliens who then proceed to capture you and most of your cabinet and staff. Eventually, you will find yourself trapped in a virtual reality prison while held captive by the aliens and this serves as the largest portion of the game. The setting itself, while sounding a bit cheesy, is actually brilliant – you’re essentially playing a video game that is aware of the fact that you are trapped inside a simulation. The whole situation has a sort of Matrix vibe about it, and the main drive of the story has you attempting to rescue your trapped compatriots who then assist you in “breaking” the simulation you’re trapped in.

This means that in addition to all of the standard weaponry you’re given such as pistols, shotguns and rocket launchers, and the non-standard weaponry the franchise is known for like the “dubstep gun” and a baseball bat that’s literally just a giant dildo, you’ll also be granted super powers. That’s right, you are given actual super powers that allow you to run up the sides of skyscrapers at high speed, jump hundreds of feet into the air, and pick up objects with your mind (and throw them) to name just a few. As you unlock more abilities and increase their power, Saints Row IV really starts to come into its own.

"Rollin' around at the speed of sound..."

The addition of these ridiculous super powers help it transcend other games in the genre – who cares about carjacking people and driving some random jalopy when it’s faster and more fun to just run across the city? Not only does this make simple and mundane traversal an enjoyable aspect of the game, it also opens up a whole new world of possibilities for combat. Gone are the days of hiding behind a cop car for cover during a shootout to wait for your health to regenerate – just pick up the whole damn car and throw it enemies! Hit them with a man-made earthquake! Freeze them all into solid blocks of ice!

Despite the incredible sense of power these abilities bestow, the game seldom loses balance – even routine enemy fights are still challenging since you’re frequently faced with large groups to dispatch. Many of the major story missions will have you stripped of your abilities, so you never have an unfair advantage. However, as in other Saints Row titles, you can call on the assistance of “homies” from your gang for backup and I was happy to have the help of three literal ninjas while punching aliens off the top of a high-rise office building.

Pro Tip: when you delete enemies, there's less mess to clean up afterward.

Aside from all of the story set pieces and the intense combat, Saints Row IV does have a handful of other activities to pad out the play time in the form of side quests to earn additional unlockable weapons, cosmetic items, etc. Some of the standard offerings have you causing as much property damage as possible with a given weapon or vehicle in a certain time frame or stealing a specific vehicle and driving it back to a garage intact. While these diversions can be fun, they are so numerous that the eventually start to feel a bit repetitive. A few of the more imaginative activities focus on your newly minted powers and have you racing through the streets on foot, platforming, and throwing things with your mind.

Super-powered gladiatorial combat never gets old.

Even with the somewhat mixed results some of the side quests have on adding length to the game the open world never really feels small, and it both performs and looks surprisingly good on the Switch hardware. The textures on some of the buildings will intentionally glitch out in a rather eerie way, adding some much appreciated atmosphere and reminding you that you are in a simulation. Since it’s always night time in the simulation proper, the lighting effects caused by your super powers and the frequent explosions and laser blasts are showcased in a particularly effective manner that keeps things visually interesting. In addition to looking great, the game sounds pretty good as well with plenty of decent licensed tracks used throughout and solid voice acting for all the major story characters.