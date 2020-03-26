PuroGamer Volume Limiting Gaming Headset Review

Headsets are one of the best upgrades you can bring to your gaming experience. They offer a more immersive experience - playing games like Fortnite that make strong use of directional sound is an entirely different experience to relying on the output of your TV.

They also allow you to enjoy games without interrupting or disrupting others - enabling late night play when you have kids. One thing that headsets can also bring is the risk of hearing damage if they're too loud and that's why many audio devices have volume limiting - something that Puro Sound Labs have decided to bake into their new headset.

The PuroGamer Volume Limiting Gaming Headset limits volume to 85db protecting eardrums of both adults and children but that thankfully doesn't translate into reduced performance.

On unboxing we're presented with a pretty sizeable set of cans - for the price they have a decent heft to them and feature an expandable band and nice, comfortably padded speakers. The microphone connects via a 3.5mm plug and is flexible allowing for comfortable positioning. Unlike other headsets it doesn't have any option other than the switch on the cable to mute.

There are both USB and 3.5mm plug connectors for connection to your PC or console and the headset is compatible with PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Switch.

In terms of performance, despite the limited volume, there is a nice bass to the sound and enough separation to allow for good audio placement. There's a lot of depth and the PuroGamer headset doesn't suffer from a weaker top end.

If there's one small criticism, it's the fact that the cable is surprisingly weighty and feels a little cumbersome - it can sometimes feel like it gets in the way a little. There are switches to mute the mic, select which input the Mic is using (USB or audio jack) and chat volume. There's no volume control for what you're listening to so this will be controlled solely through your console or PC.