The streets of 1919 Birmingham have been on our TV screens now for the last 7 years and now in 2020, Peaky Blinders has been brought to your computers and consoles for the very first time. When I found about this game being in production, I was very excited to see how they could make the smash hit series into a very good game and fortunately, I got the chance to get an early access to the game in production.

From the team who brought you the smash-hit Velocity series, Futurlab, have the responsibility of bringing one of Britain’s favourite gangs to life. A challenge where other developers may feel the task is too risky as the reputation of the series is too great, but I must say Futurlab has done a great job in this early preview.

The art is well drawn and beautifully presented.

I was only allowed to give you my opinions on the first three levels of the game which, to be fair, I got through in a couple of hours. You may think that this is fairly quick for three levels but the whole game design is based around time and the skills of the characters you play. You have the ability to move time back and fourth with the timelines on the characters available to you in every level. There are target times set out for you to achieve in every mission. Achieving a gold standard time on my first level, I looked forward to the next mission and its target time. This time achieving a silver, I was more than happy to have another go based on what I have learned from the previous run. With gold achievements being under 5 minutes, you think it would be a short play through, but there is always time to be shaved off somewhere and somehow. A very good concept for perfectionists of games and achievement hunters.

Each mission is based on time and how quickly and efficient you can complete the level.

During the playthrough I got the chance to play with Tommy Shelby, Ada and Finn. Tommy with his ability to persuade any common man to do as he asks. Ada has the ability to draw the attention and gaze of any desperate foe’s eyes. That leaves Finn, who has the ability to crawl small openings in walls and gates and climbs into any small windows that are prised open. I am sure the more you delve into the game more of the family you unlock, such as Arthur and John.

Moving onto the art style, well, its really good. The cutscenes in between missions and the end of levels are well drawn and portray a good depiction of the show. The mission environments show the dark eras of working Birmingham and have a decent level of detail of what the set in the show looks like. From a top-down perspective, you can only see from one angle, but what you do see is a good view.

Each mission is designed to replicate the working streets of Birmingham

Music and sound is somewhat a mimic of what you would find on the programme with some indie rock playing in the menus. Nothing to be blown away by but keeps it consistent to what you would expect from the game.

Overall, the game is fun and for a work in progress, I am very happy with the representation they have brought from the TV series. I look forward to what they bring into the game going forward as, from what I can tell, this is season one. It will be nice to see it grow with the seasons from the show and give us the story again in this wonderful puzzler. Fan of the series? You’ll love this! Review to come once the game fully releases.