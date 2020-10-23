Little Nightmares II - Preview

Being developed by Tarsier Studios and published by Bandai Namco, Little Nightmares II is the sequel to 2017's wildly popular Little Nightmares. In the sequel, players will take control of Mono, a little boy masked by a paper bag, stuck in a dystopian, disturbing, work pervaded by darkness and despair. Accompanied by the heroine from the first game, Six, Mono must navigate these horrible environs in order to discover their mysteries and ultimately help Six.

While currently just a brief preview build, Little Nightmares II is already poised to scare the bejesus out of you! With only one or two gameplay hiccups being noticed, I was sorely disappointed when I reached the end and could not continue. This, along with the acclaim that was brought with Little Nightmares, is an excellent sign for the full game to come. Watch the above video to get an idea of what will be in store for those of you planning to brave these further nightmares when Little Nightmares II releases on 11th February 2021 on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.