Crown Trick is a delightful RPG roguelike adventure game from NExT Studios, set in a mysterious nightmare realm filled with monsters around every corner. Whilst the game is extremely charming, it is equally challenging in places and for my first roguelike experience, it was a delight.

In this epic adventure, you play as Elle, who has been transported to the Nightmare realm and immediately you discover your faithful, if not snarky crown companion who guides you through the tutorial and helps you out along the way.

What stood out to me in Crown Trick was the art style. The opening animation was absolutely stunning and so much fun to watch, immediately transporting me into the world. This gorgeous style continues throughout the game and the animation style is a delight. The character design is also worth noting, it is so varied and inspired and I found myself being excited to see new enemies and familiars because they are all so wonderfully designed.

The world is so much fun to explore and the narrative is intriguing, but the game doesn’t waste too much time with backstory. You can get the gist of what’s going on from the initial encounter with you mysterious crown companion, but a lot of it you can read in the hub area and there is a good amount of flavour text in the encyclopedia.

I am very used to dungeon crawlers, which Crown Trick draws from a lot, with very Diablo-like item drops. However, it was very interesting for me to get used to the turn-based combat and movement system that the game uses. Having never played a game like this before it took a long time and many deaths for me to get used to this. I wasn’t used to having to strategically plan out my movements and attacks, but once I got used to it I found it rewarding when my plans actually worked. But I am not going to lie, at first, I found it extremely frustrating mainly down to my own lack of patience rather than the game itself.

However, with this challenging combat system, the game provides a vast range of different weapon types and abilities that help you out, for instance, familiars, that have powerful abilities, if you are ina tight spot you can use teleport to a square further away. Yet I did find that sometimes you would pick up a lot of different items and power-ups that were very easy to lose track of.

I think this was my main issue at the start of the game as well, there was a lot of information to take in and it would have been good for the game to spread it out a little bit more, rather than pelting you with everything at once. Although I will say this could have been down to my lack of experience with the genre of game.

I found myself dying a lot in my first few tries at the game and one thing I was able to take note of very quickly was the randomisation of items. Which made the game feel fresh each time I failed miserably at a boss. There are so many different types of weapons, but I quickly realised not to get attached because as soon as I died I probably wouldn’t see it again when I respawned. This, whilst frustrating at times, if I liked a particular weapon, did keep it feeling fresh and exciting even when traversing the same area multiple times. As well as the items being randomised the dungeons are procedurally generated, making it feel fresh each time you respawn.

Crown Trick overall is a delightfully charming game that continues to surprise and feels constantly fresh. It doesn’t pull any punches either, the game is very challenging at times and it relies heavily on the player to master and get used to the systems it has in place. However, once you get over this initial hurdle, the game is a lot of fun and extremely addictive.