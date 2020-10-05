Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Review

Sometimes, an adherence to canon is wildly overrated. Sometimes a story idea that came before yours was just plain bad and needs to be quietly taken out back and then loudly shot.

That was the case with every Crash Bandicoot game that followed the original Naughty Dog run of titles. Traveller’s Tales tried their best to carry on the legacy of one of PlayStation’s original icons as he ventured out into the cross-platform world, but it just didn’t work. It never matched the pure magic of the original trilogy.

Fans of Crash Bandicoot were finally blessed with a reminder of how great those games were with the N. Sane Trilogy remasters, from Vicarious Visions, which beautifully polished up the first three games for the discerning modern gamer which led to a similar remaster of Crash Team Racing. Interest in Crash was back on the rise so it was the perfect time to revive the series and, ideally, forget all the unseemly flab that hung off the series from the post-Naughty Dog years.

Enter Toys For Bob, the developers who gave us the equally well-received Spyro Reignited Trilogy. They clearly had an eye for what makes a good, classic 3D platformer tick so they were the perfect choice to lead this Crash revival. The goal here is clear: Get back in touch with what made the series great but be willing to try new things. Things that would actually work this time.

That Crash sure gets around.

With that in mind, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time absolutely succeeds at its mission statement. It is every bit the Crash Bandicoot you know and love, it brings new ideas to the series that feel like a perfect fit, and it feels polished and refined for a more modern mindset.

Crash 4 plays as it should, with a mixture of precision jumping and well-timed spin attacks aiding you on your journey across a series of obstacle course style levels, collecting Wumpa fruit and hidden gems along the way. Every component of gameplay feels right, it genuinely feels like a direct successor to Naughty Dog’s Crash trilogy.

The game comes in two play styles, so you can cater your gameplay experience to your needs. ‘Modern’ mode is the recommended mode and offers some essential quality of life changes to the excitable marsupial’s first modern-era adventure. The game now offers more frequent checkpoints and there are no longer limited lives to be gradually pecked away by the cold, cruel hand of death; there is just a counter that keeps tally of how often you die during a level. This approach rubs salt in the wound (in a good-natured way, if that is possible) but it still incentivises you to do better without the unnecessary anxiety of watching your carefully cultivated life counter drop to zero.

‘Retro’ mode, with all its merciless difficulty, is still there for the purists to enjoy through gritted teeth. You lunatics.

There is also the very welcome addition of a shadow marker. This shows a small shaded spot beneath Crash that will show you exactly where he will land; this takes all of the guesswork out of where Crash is going to land at any given time. And, again, you lovely yet terrifying nostalgia masochists out there can switch this option off.

Even with these new tweaks, they do not make the game easier. Crash Bandicoot 4 is still as impeccably designed and challenging as the Naughty Dog trilogy, all the shadow marker and modern mode alterations do are take away the frustrating components to that challenge. It will still test all your skill, it’s just now you will know that your failures lay squarely at your own feet rather than due a frustrating design choice. That makes Crash 4 an overall better experience from start to finish, at no point did I ever want to put the controller down out of frustration with the game, I only ever wanted to power through and rectify any mistakes that I had made.

Toys For Bob have also introduced some fun new mechanics to level traversal. We have rail grinding, speedboat riding, wall-jumping, and parkour-style wall-running to name a few. Each new trick brings its own challenges to master for that perfect run.

Crash brings some fun new moves to the party.

And then there are the Quantum Masks. These mystical power-ups are key to the story and every time you retrieve a new mask you gain access to a new power. You have Lani-Loli, who can phase objects in and out of existence; Akano, who can create a juiced-up perpetual motion spin attack that increases your jump height as well as your strength; Kupuna-Wa, who can slow down time; and Ika-Ika who can swap around gravity. These masks bring new dimensions of problem-solving to your jumps between platforms and each level is designed to take advantage of these unique changes. It can be challenging but when you get into a good rhythm going with your mix of traditional moves and your new superpowers, it can be hugely rewarding.

On top of all of Crash’s new moves, there are other characters to play who bring their own special skills. You can switch between Crash and Coco throughout the game, although they are very much alike in terms of attack and traversal abilities. The rest of the playable cast, however, brings a lot of great new mechanics to the game. You will get to play as an alternate reality version of Tawna, a reformed Dingodile, and the dastardly Dr Neo Cortex.

The new Tawna comes armed with a handy grappling hook that can repel her way across gaps or stun enemies from a distance, as well as a handy wall jump ability. Dingodile has a multipurpose air gun that can suck up boxes from a distance, launched projectiles at enemies, and use a burst of air to double-jump. And Cortex comes armed with a ray gun that lets him warp across gaps but also entirely alter the properties of objects he hits, turning creatures into different platforms to aid his movement. It’s also worth noting that when Cortex dies, he becomes a devil spirit rather than an angel like the other characters, which is a fantastic touch and shows Toys For Bob put a lot of thought into how these characters would play and how to effectively convey their personalities in action.

All the charm of the old games is here.

These characters are introduced in the story with a fun tutorial-like stage before letting you play as each character in parallel adventures, called Timelines. These Timelines add even more variety to the play style and allow you more time to appreciate the vibrant level designs of each new dimension while offering fun alternative perspectives on the action.

Boss battles are as inventively executed as they always were, setting an established structure in the first phase and then gradually building up in complexity as you get closer to the finish, and make good use of the quantum powers.

This is one of the longest Crash games to date when taken as a straight run, even before you count getting every collectable and every unlockable skin. Just like the classic Crash titles, this is a game that you will want to 100% because the gameplay is so effortlessly enjoyable and the challenge is pitched at just the right level to feel rewarding rather than frustrating, returning to these levels for a second or third or fourth crack will be a joy rather than a chore.

That sums up a lot of Crash Bandicoot 4’s appeal; it’s tough but it feels great when it pays off. It has all the appeal of the classic games with new additions that are a perfect fit for the series, things that feel like they always belonged here. This is a must-buy for all Crash fans.