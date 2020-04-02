After 19 long years, the Commandoes have dusted off their berets, reloaded their sidearms and popped out of retirement for a new fresh-faced look. However, while their faces may look fresher, it’s the same old bones propping up the rear.

All the commandos return with their unique abilities and skills ready to take on their enemies at a moment’s notice. These include;

Green beret

Sniper

Driver

Sapper

Diver

Spy

Thief

Seductress

A Dog called Whiskey

Take on the forces of the Axis however you want

Returning to the theatres of war in both Europe and the Pacific, your eight playable commandos will prepare, plan and execute every mission to the best of your ability. With ten missions across nine different locations, there is plenty to get your teeth stuck into.

When you start the game for the first time, you can see the ageing nature of the game's presentation. Although in HD, the menu is set out like its earlier era stigma it carries. Selecting the campaign takes you straight into the two training missions so you can get you bearings on the controls and gameplay, once complete, you are on your way through the main storyline.

Take in the great detail of environments across the globe

Gameplay mimics its initial counterpart and really does show why it was a great real-time tactics game. Having to remember to take every commando into mind when you move up on the enemy and when taking action is paramount. Leaving one behind while you are concentrating on another could leave you underpowered as you approach the business end of the mission.

The game does look somewhat better from the original and you would hope so for being an HD remaster. As good as it does look, there are still some graphical flaws with texture pops with items in the environment. The audio is of good quality and is at least in sync with the with its corresponding actions and background hubbub.

Each mission is based on life-like events that actually took place

One criticism I have with this game is that it's more censored than the internet in North Korea. It has not only gone more modern in terms of visuals but the way the game has been made to make sure it complies with all laws in every country.and for the kids that might end up coming across it. Such a disappointment in comparison to the original version.

As well as being HD remaster and with the points above being included, there just isn't anything to bring new players in apart from the reputation of the original. Nothing really new has been added apart from the 3D engine it is now built upon.

Missions can be played in both day and night, now with a 360 degree camera.

Commandos 2 was a fantastic game back in 2001, with much acclaim for its concept and the variety of options you can choose from in terms of characters and methods of approach. This issue in 2020, this game just does not hold up against current-gen games of the same ilk.

Back at the turn of the millennium, the game was aimed for a mature audience and with that being said, those hardcore players of the franchise are probably a bit sparse now. What I mean is that this was for the serious gamer who had a decent PC to run the game.

Those same gamers are probably of a more mature age now and are tucking into some TV at 8 pm on a weekday night with their families. Not many of them are likely to bother coming back to play the remaster and the game does little to entice new players from modern games of the same genre.