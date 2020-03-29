Ash of Gods: Redemption Review

There is really no way to get around this: Ash of Gods wants to be The Banner Saga so much. From the story to the plot structure to the combat mechanics to the beautiful, meticulous hand-drawn art style, every facet of Ash of Gods recalls the work done in Stoic Studios’ critically acclaimed trilogy.

Based on the works of Russian novelist, Sergey Malitsky, Ash of Gods is set in a fantasy realm based on High Medieval Western Europe and tells the story of a group of disparate strangers who come together to survive The Reaping, a mass cull of life by an army of fallen angels. The story is very similar to the one in Banner Saga replacing the subterranean Dredge with these supernatural creatures. These similarities will keep cropping up for anyone who has played The Banner Saga games.

Ash of Gods, developed by AurumDust as a Kickstarter project, is unquestionably beautiful. If you are going to crib from a successful indie series, there are few better than The Banner Saga. Every element of the game’s presentation is stunningly handled. The score by Adam Skorupa, Krzysztof Wierzynkiewicz and Michał Cielecki (the former two having worked on The Witcher games) is potently evocative, the art design and animation are undeniably gorgeous even if it constantly brings to mind The Banner Saga’s Don Bluth-Esque visuals.

The game feels right when you initially dig in, the combat seems sturdy and familiar, the entire thing looks and sounds amazing and the story is compelling if derivative. Ironically, once the game starts introducing new mechanics that actually set it apart from The Banner Saga, that is when things start to get shakier.

One initial change that works well is swapping out armour points for energy. Your health can still be harmed but the higher your energy, the more resistant to damage you are, so picking away at energy can improve your chances of landing a killer blow once you target their health. This sidesteps any awkward points in battles where you have to arduously pick away at their armour before the real battle can begin, a common issue with some of the bigger battles in The Banner Saga.

The approach to turn-based combat has overall shifted in a frustrating direction. Once you have a full party, turns are restricted to one character at a time, so once you finish playing one character it turns over to the enemy. Furthermore, even though your turn has changed, you cannot use the same character again until you use all of the other characters which beg the question of why even make the system this way? This approach severely limits your ability to strategise during turns, you cannot predict where the enemy will move between turns and often the AI sends a character wandering off solely as an excuse to do something, so tactics like flanking are often out of the question.

Additionally, Ash of Gods has introduced a card system that helps you buff your characters and penalise opponents. The card system adds an extra layer of chaos to proceedings, where you cannot predict what an opponent is going to spring on you that might completely upend your drawn-out battle plan. Battles in The Banner Saga were exacting but incredibly satisfying to execute once you settled into its groove, they are structured around actual strategy, whereas the battles in Ash of Gods feel so scattershot that there is no satisfaction to be had in a win, only relief that it is over.

A great deal of this game brings to mind The Banner Saga and if you have not played those games there is no reason to settle for a lesser alternative when three incredible games are right there for you, quite often on sale in the many digital stores they are available in. If you have already played The Banner Saga, a lot of what Ash of Gods offers will fall short and the new additions only threaten to hamper any possible engagement with the story. If you are desperate for a game of that ilk then this will be worth your time but do not expect a game on the same level of quality.