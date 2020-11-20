Star Wars: Squadrons Update 3.0 and 4.0 Patch Notes: B-Wings, TIE Defenders, and new maps joining game

Star Wars: Squadrons will be bringing new vehicles, maps, and modes to the top-class space sim.

EA Motive previously suggested there would be no post-launch content for their rather great Star Wars space sim, but that was not apparently the case, as they promised two major updates are coming.

Update 3.0

Update 3.0 will be coming 25th November and promises to bring additional fixes and balance changes but also all-new content.

New Map: Fostar Haven

Fostar Haven is the location of the single-player prologue and has been heavily requested by fans for multiplayer. This map will be added to Fleet Battles and Dogfight mode.

New Components

Four new components are being added to the game in Update 3.0.

Boost Extension Kit. For Fighters and Bombers. A re-chargeable component that gives your starfighter full boost.

Ion Rockets. For Interceptors and Fighters. These rockets are great for chipping away at an enemy's shields, although they move slower and do less actual damage than real rockets, they can be paired with the non-ion rockets as a deadly combo.

Prototype Piercing Torpedoes. For Bombers and Fighters (the latter receiving half the ammo count). They do less damage than standard torpedoes but can bypass capital ship and flagship shields.

Anti-Material Rocket Turret. For U-wing and TIE reaper. This particular turret is not designed to target enemy starfighters, it will target flagship subsystems, capital ships, and even turrets and other deployables from enemy support ships.

Update 4.0

This update is coming sometime in December with additional bug fixes and other necessary changes. More details will be available closer to release. The major additions to Update 4.0 will be two new starfighters.

B-Wing. The New Republic. A bomber class ship, the New Republics equivalent of a TIE Bomber. A cosmetic variant of the B-wing, as seen in Return of the Jedi will also be available.

The TIE/d “Defender”. The Galactic Empire. Canonically classed as a "multi-role starfighter", it will be designated as a Fighter in-game.

These two starfighters are as powerful as they are iconic, and are especially significant for fans of Star Wars: Rebels as the B-Wings were initially test-piloted by Hera Syndulla while the TIE Defenders were designed by Admiral Thrawn.

Although canonically heavy-hitters, Motive is quick to emphasise that these crafts will not necessarily be better than the other starfighters on offer. There will be sufficient balancing in place to make sure every vehicle is as effective as the last, it will depend on your skillset and tactics of choice.

Custom Matches

Custom matches will allow one to five players per side in both Dogfight and Fleet Battles, offering additional restrictions and modifiers to the game. These will include things like hull/shield/damage modifiers, changing capital ship health, restricting certain starfighters, and so on. Now players will be able to play their way.