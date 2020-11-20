GTA Online patch notes - 19th-25th November - Triple Rewards on Land Races, plus Heist Challenge results

This week's GTA Online update is here to tide us over before the major "El Rubio Dossier" launches this December. Let's see what is on offer this week.

Triple Rewards in All Land Races through November 25th.

2X GTA$ & RP on Gerald’s Last Play contract missions until November 25th. Run some drugs, kill some guys, have some laughs.

For the big-spenders living in the lap of luxury in Los Santos, 3 GTA$ & RP on A Superyacht Life missions.

2X GTA$ & RP on The Diamond Adversary Series for those wanting to cause some havoc in a casino.

Run a play Madden-style in GTA and get 2X GTA$ & RP in Running Back Remix in the crazed car-crash sports mash-up.

All players who win an Event Business Battle this week will receive a free Blue Dot Tech Mask.

Play the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino & Resort this week with a chance to win an Överflöd Autarch, the latest offering on the hallowed Podium.

This week's discounts are as follows:

30% off Yachts

30% off Yacht Upgrades & Modifications

30% off Truffade Thrax

40% off Progen T20

40% off Dinka Sugoi

30% off all boats

And there is a special on at your local Ammu-Nation on Laser Weapons:

40% off the Widowmaker

40% off an Up-n-Atomizer

40% off the Unholy Hellbringer

And, finally, an update on The Heist Challenge that ran last week. The challenge was for the community to raise $100 Billion in-game on Heist Finales to win a special vehicle during the El Rubio Dossier update coming next month. Thankfully, the community came through and stole a whopping GTA$1 TRILLION. All participants who played last week will receive a special badge of honour for their efforts. My crew managed to scrape together GTA$500,000 on our Heist this past Sunday, so you're welcome.

And players will be receiving their GTA$1M bonus for logging in between 12th-18th November.