Festivale is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the next update

Animal Crossing's January update is coming 28th January, and it will be bringing a carnival atmosphere with it, with the Festivale event coming to the game in late February.

You can see the trailer below.

Here are the full patch notes:

Beginning 28th January, the new update will add the following features to the game:

Festivale Event – Nothing beats the cold weather more than a colourful Festivale event filled with dancing and flying feathers. On 15th February, Dancer Pavé will arrive to the island's plaza** to usher in some confetti and carnival spirit.

Only on this day, players can capture colourful feathers floating on the island with their net and trade them to Pavé to receive a passionate dance number in return. Rainbow feathers seem to be an especially rare sight, so it's best to catch them and trade them with Pavé. Players can invite friends over to their island or go visit to partake in the festivities together.***

New Reactions – To express excitement for the Festivale, the Viva Festivale Reaction Set can be purchased for in-game bells from the shelf at Nook's Cranny for a limited time and includes the reactions Feelin' It, Let's Go, Viva and Confetti.

New costumes – Starting 1st February, Festivale costumes will be available at Able Sisters for a limited time, so that players can get their groove on in style.

Seasonal items – New seasonal items will be available at Nook Shopping. Players can celebrate the sentimental season with chocolate hearts and heart-shaped bouquets, which will be available for purchase beginning 1st February and running through 14th February. There will also be other items related to Lunar New Year and Big Game Celebration for certain periods during January and February.

And starting 26th March, the Animal Crossing Sanrio Collaboration Pack will be available for purchase in shops and online across Europe. This pack will contain all six amiibo cards from the Sanrio Collaboration Series, which can be used in compatible games. Further details to come.

The trailer also teases a new update coming in March with Super Mario theme.

Fans have expressed disappointment for the new update, wishing for more quality of life improvements and additions, rather than another seasonal event that only adds value for one period of the month. Hopefully, the March update will make fans happier and is not going to be exclusively Mario themed.