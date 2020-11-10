Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes include private lobbies and more

The newest Call of Duty: Warzone patch is now available and comes with some essential fixes and one major new addition, namely a beta for private lobbies.

The PC version will also be taking more steps to reduce how much hard drive space this monster swallows up, by allowing players to stream high-res textures instead of downloading them.

To see the rest of the patch notes in full, check them out below, courtesy of Infinity Ward.

PLAYLIST UPDATE:

MODERN WARFARE:

Ground War

Gunfight

TDM Snipers Only

Hardpoint Hills and Kills

Shipment 24/7

Shoot House 24/7

WARZONE:

BR Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads

Plunder Trios

PRIVATE WARZONE

We're excited to launch a beta version of Private Warzone matches! This requires various player counts to start the match and we have three modes available:

BR - 50 players required to start (also has squad variations)

Plunder - 30 players required to start (also has squad variations)

Mini BR - 24 players required

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for a bug where, when reviving a fallen teammate as the round ends in Survival, users can become stuck in third person

Fixed an issue where some players were seeing the error code: "HK:s=373408m=54293536:10635584"

Fix for the Gaz Operator challenge where players are unable to complete the first objective in the Season 4 Gaz Operator Bundle Mission "win 3 Gulag fights as Gaz"

Fix for an issue where officer challenges 90 - 100 have been resetting after completion, preventing players from getting the last Season 6 Emblem

In the Safehouse Finale of SP, at the Killstreak Chopper checkpoint, when using the zoom button the camera will zoom in and out

Players using the Juggernaut will not hear the drilling audio when hit by the Phlembotomizer throwing knife. This has been fixed

Fixed a bug where the player could have the Spotter Scope effect when not ADSing with it by picking up 2 weapons while looking with the scope

Fixed a bug where helicopters could spin and float in the air after progressing in Survival

Fixes to help prevent players from going AFK in Gunfight

LMGs, Sniper Rifles, and Marksmen Rifles will now rotate as intended in Gunfight

Fix for an issue where players that die right before an HQ is disabled and watch the full killcam do not spawn in as intended

WEAPONS:

M4 Tombstone: Fix for a bug where adding the .458 SOCOM or the 9mm Para 32-Round Mags removes them from the weapon model

Tracer Pack: Sakura Edition- Maruyama - The dynamic icon appears to have a minor gap between the barrel and body of the weapon when the Compensator is equipped on the FTAC 13.5" Compact barrel. This has been fixed

PC:

To help with patch sizes and disk space, high-resolution textures will now be downloaded while playing, using On-Demand Textures Streaming: On-Demand Textures Streaming is located in the Options, under the Graphics tab and in the Details & Textures section. It will only kick-in for users playing with Texture Resolution set to High. It streams textures for Operators and Weapons. You can control the daily texture streaming limit and the size of your cache You can learn more about Texture Streaming HERE

Fix for a bug where a Premium user with only Warzone installed, can select a trial on a MP map, which can result in a crash

Fix for a bug where PC players were able to select a custom loadout in Snipers Only

Fixes for an issue where some Activision account names were being applied to different profiles in the friends list

Survival mode now has its own DLC package. To access Survival, a player has to install both Special Ops and Survival

WARZONE:

Fixes to help fight against weapon corruption while in Spectator mode

The gas from the Gas Grenade can sometimes obscure or completely hide players from thermal scopes

Fixed an exploit near the Lozoff Pass Metro Station

Armored Royale: Fixed a bug where dropping a truck redeployment flare into the service entrance of the subway can cause the truck to parachute underground

While in Plunder, players parachutes will now auto-deploy to help prevent against exploits

Fix for an exploit with the Durable Gas Mask

Fixed an audio bug where no overheat audio was playing when using the minigun on the helicopter

When the player is using Bumper Ping as their button layout, the player will be unable to switch between the Gas Grenade and EMP Blast, resulting in them only able to use the gas grenade. This has been fixed

When sitting in the passenger seat of a helicopter and using the minigun, priming a lethal while simultaneously switching seats will break the players viewmodel. This has been fixed

Fix for a bug where players are unable to equip other War Tracks after selecting "Random"

Removed Juggernauts from Bunker puzzles

Expect even more substantial patches to come when Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War launches, which promises to integrate with Warzone by December.