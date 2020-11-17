Animal Crossing: New Horizons patch notes: Turkey Day and Toy Day seasonal updates coming!

Thanksgiving and Christmas are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the next big update for Nintendo's smash hit life simulation.

On 19th November, Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be adding new holiday events and enhancements.

Turkey Day will take place on 26th November and Toy Day on 24th December as Animal Crossing's equivalent of Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Additional enhancements to the winter update include new Reactions and hairstyles to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a new home item storage expansion upgrade option and save data transfer capabilities.

Here are the patch notes in full, courtesy of Nintendo UK:

Turkey Day – On Turkey Day, which will take place this year on 26th November, top-class chef Franklin will arrive and host a gathering in the plaza. Players can help Franklin collect ingredients to go in the dishes that will be on display in the plaza. Players helping Franklin cook will receive a gift from him. Please note: This event requires the construction of the Resident Services building beforehand.

Toy Day – It’s the time of the year when island residents rejoice … The month of Toy Day is nearly at hand. Players might notice their island and plaza gradually becoming more festive with holiday-themed decorations over the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for decorated trees, too. Shaking these may drop ornaments which will allow players to craft holiday furniture recipes. From 1st December to 25th December, it will be possible to purchase toys from Nook’s Cranny and find holiday-themed clothing at the Able Sisters shop. When it’s officially Toy Day on 24th December, Jingle will pay a special visit to each island to spread holiday cheer. By helping him deliver presents, players will receive a gift too. Please note: Certain aspects of this event require the construction of the Resident Services building beforehand.

New Reactions and hairstyles – Nine new Reactions and six new hairstyle options can be acquired by redeeming Nook Miles at the Nook Stop terminal located in Resident Services.

Home storage limit upgrade – Players who have previously expanded their home to the largest size and have paid off their debt will be able to apply for a further home storage expansion by speaking to Tom Nook at the Resident Services. This will expand the home storage to 2400 slots.

Visiting random islands in dreams – Everyone enjoying dozing off and visiting other islands within dreams will now be able to choose to visit random islands while dreaming, opening up new vistas of inspiration for island customisations.

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp collaboration – To commemorate Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp’s third anniversary, a Pocket Camp smartphone model will become available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Resident and Island Data Transfers – Two new features are arriving to offer expanded flexibility for resident and island data. The single-player transfer feature allows players to transfer resident data to another system. This includes the resident’s name, appearance and equipment, along with their inventory, home and storage. A separate whole island transfer feature will enable players to move their user save data, along with the island itself and all the residents, to another system. This service will be facilitated by the free Island Transfer Tool app in Nintendo eShop. Additional details about the benefits and limitations of these new data transfer services can be found at https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Support

… and more: New seasonal items will be available starting 1st December at Nook Stop. Between 26th and 31st December, there will also be several festive items to celebrate New Year’s Eve. In addition to the content of the update, players can look forward to a countdown event on December 31st, starting at 7 p.m. local time, to ring in the new year with their residents as well as friends and family in the game.

The next update will be arriving in late January with more details expected in the coming months.