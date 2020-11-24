Among Us patch notes: Bug fixes ahead of new map reveal

As indie smash hit Among Us gears up for the announcement of its fourth map, developer Innersloth is setting the table for an influx of new and returning players with a series of essential bug and exploit fixes. The new map is expected to be revealed (with a possible release date) at The Game Awards on 10th December, so you have some time to take advantage of these latest fixes on The Skeld, Mira HQ and Polus while we wait.

Here are the latest changes in full:

Balance changes:

Comms sabotage hides task arrows

Comms red light no longer immediately responds to the correct position

Bug fixes:

Fixed camera flinging on security cams

Fixed inaccurate admin table on Polus

Fixed Polus panels reachable through walls

Fixed temperature mini-game in Polus for iOS

Fix solo-complete reactor/seismic exploit

Fix align engine exploit and softlock

Innersloth have also promised that the new accounts system remains their priority going forward but also mention that localised language settings and the removal of mobile ads are coming in 2021.