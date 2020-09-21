Zombies sighted! Is an Undead Nightmare coming to Red Dead Online?

Dataminers have long been digging into the files of Red Dead Online, discovering hints of upcoming changes. The latest round of mining has unearthed 50 new character models of the zombie persuasion. Other new finds include new creepy music, a Halloween Outlaw Pass, and spooky cosmetics.

As seen in a video posted over the weekend by YouTube channel and noted RDR data miner, Red Dead Guides, a variety of zombie models (both male and female) have been discovered within Red Dead Online’s files, where they are referred to as “Army of Fear.”

Another data miner, called Muztuber, claims to have discovered new music files in RDO. These new sound files also contain the word “Fear.” You can hear a sample of that audio in the above video.

This would not be the first Halloween event that Rockstar released for Red Dead Online, last year saw the launch of Fear of the Dark which saw players deal with terrifying Night Stalkers. You will notice both events feature the ‘fear” motif.

This certainly looks like the most interesting and substantial Halloween update so far and could hint at something of an Undead Nightmare 2 style limited event. Fans of the original Red Dead Redemption will have many fond memories of Undead Nightmare, a surprisingly detailed and thoughtful zombie mode. If this all pans out, Red Dead Online players better practice their headshots or else they will be doomed.