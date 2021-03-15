Zombies and Portugal are heading to Civilization VI in the final 'New Frontier' pass update

The final Civilization VI Frontier Pass is on the way and brings with it the much requested Portugal as a playable nation in the game. Not only that there will be a new Zombie Defence game mode that will pit you against legions of the undead; hopefully capturing something of the Game of Thrones White Walkers in the process.

Portugal itself will be a maritime focused nation, and while we don't know the leader as yet, the country itself has been a popular one in previous editions of the Civilzation series. There will be rewards for exploration and trade which sets them apart from many of the other Civs in the game.

The Zombie Defence mode will see your dying units potentially reanimated and weaponised against you and there will be gameplay additions that allow you to use the zombies against your enemies or just stop them in their tracks.

Look out for this pack to hit the Frontier Pass on 25th March. It'll be followed by a free update to the game in April.