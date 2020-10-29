Back in September during their PS5 Showcase, Sony announced the PS Plus Collection for their upcoming console. Some of the best games on PS4 would be available to players at launch (providing they were PlayStation Plus subscribers).

The full list was confirmed yesterday, you can check it out here, and one game that has now been confirmed is Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombie Chronicles. While in normal circumstances getting excited about a five year old Call of Duty game would be odd - they do release a game every year - the Zombie Chronicles edition gives players the chance to play some of the best zombie maps the series has seen.

Kino Der Toten, the map that taught me all about creating a 'zombie train'

From the simplicity of Nacht Der Untoten, which sees you with few doors to open as you defend against the undead in the very first zombies map, to what I consider the pinnacle of COD Zombies, with the epic battle on the trenches as you avoid giant robots in Origins.

There are a lot of great single player games as part of the PS Plus Collection, as well as on PS Plus in general (Hollow Knight is coming next month), but Zombie Chronicles is one of the few on that list that you can play co-op with someone else in the room, play by yourself or just play online. And I know, local co-op might which might sound a strange proposition depending on where you are in the world right now and what quarantining measures you might be under, but if you've managed to nab yourself a PS5 this Christmas, you're gonna want to show that off. Get people round and pretend it's 2010 with some old school zombies fun.

The original Zombies map, Nacht Der Untoten, is featured and looks better than ever.

The full list of maps featured in Zombie Chronicles are: three from World at War (Nacht der Untoten, Verruckt, Shi No Numa), four from the original Black Ops (Kino Der Toten, Ascension, Shangri-La, Moon) and one from Black Ops II (Origins).