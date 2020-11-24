Your Sim can now play Cyberpunk 2077 before you, so don't feel too bad about taking away all their doors

As we all wait for Cyberpunk 2077 to drop, your favourite Sims can now skip over that 16-day wait and lay it right now, thanks to a new Sims 4 mod.

First spotted by PC Gamer, the Better Computer Games mod for Sims 4 that will replace the generic game screens whenever your Sim is playing on their PC with a selection of top, current titles including GTA V, League of Legends, and the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077.

"Kiss your outdated pc games goodbye. Yeet them to the nearest recycling bin," the mod description states. "Now your sim can play GTA 5, Cyberpunk 2077 (even before it's out!), League of Legends, Persona 4, and more! Trust me, your sim will geek out and can finally die in happiness."

You can download the Better Computer Games mod in the link provided but try not to get too jealous of your Sim enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 before you, just remember you are their God and you could destroy them at any time. If that helps with the jealousy.