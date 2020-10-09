Sucker Punch has confirmed that players will be able to pet and recruit dogs as companions in Ghost of Tsushima, when the game receives its latest update next week.

We already knew that the game was going to be getting a New Game+ as well as a co-op mode called 'Legends' in their Version 1.1 update, but this latest surprise is sure to go down well with the community. Check out the reveal below.

The fluffy Mongol bois can only be tamed in the New Game+ mode, giving players a week to get through the main campaign if they want to have some new tail-wagging friends as companions. (As someone who has been petting Cerberus in Hades for the past week, I can confirm that petting dogs in games is great and should be a feature in every AAA game in 2021).

It's not quite the Chekov's Gun of video games, but putting dogs into a AAA game pretty much means that we will try to interact and pet them. If dogs are present, we have to be able play with them - it's what we expect and it's what we want.

You only have to look at the reaction to the foxes in the Ghost of Tsushima to see how much players interact with animals in the game. Ten days after the games release, Sony confirmed that over 8.8 million foxes had already been petted in Ghost of Tsushima, so it did seem only a matter of time before the dogs were given the same treatment.

We gave the game a 10/10 in our TDF Gold review of the game, with our gaming editor Andrew calling it "one of the best games of this generation or any other, for that matter." It's hard to improve on a 10/10, but adding in the ability to pet dogs is one of the few ways to do it.

The update will be available on 16th October.