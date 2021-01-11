You can now play Pokémon Red just by tweeting

For over a decade I've been using Twitter and to be honest, I'm still not sure that I'm using it right. One person who is using it right, however, is Constantin Lietard, a programmer over at Gamelot Montreal, who has created a crowd-controlled version of Pokémon Red on his Twitter avatar.

Twitter Plays Pokémon follows in the footsteps laid by Twitch Plays Pokémon, with users able to tweet Game Boy button inputs - Up, Down, Left, Right, A, B, Start, Select - with the most popular tweet every 15 seconds being chosen as the action. A screenshot is then taken which is uploaded to Lietard's Twitter account @screenshakes and the process is repeated.

There are currently almost 35k replies to the tweet, as well as a Discord community if you want to get involved. At the time of writing CNSTNTN has two Pokémon, a Wartotle called AMAYBE and a Spearow, which is being levelled up outside Mt. Moon to give Wartotle a break come the lightning of Lt. Surge in Vermillion City.

So if you're on Twitter this week, why not pop over and get involved?