Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair gets a free update

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair gets a free updatePlatforms: All
Team17 have released a free new update for Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. The new update adds:
- The Impossible Lair
No 'Bee Shield', no checkpoints. The “Golden Try” tonic can now be earned through this version of the Lair, without the need to restart the save.
- The Not So Impossible Lair
Each section of the Lair now ends with a checkpoint. Checkpoints save your best “bee shield” score. You can select which checkpoint you start from, and your highest bee shield score will always be saved. E.g., you previously cleared a section with 10 bees remaining. You select the checkpoint and clear it with 12 bees remaining. Your bee progress stays saved, so you have more bees for later sections.
- 8-bit soundtrack
Players can now choose to hear the 2D level music in 8-bit chiptune, thanks to the work of Tatertottunes. This option can be found in the menu.