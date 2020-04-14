Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair gets a free update

Team17 have released a free new update for Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair. The new update adds:

  • The Impossible Lair
    No 'Bee Shield', no checkpoints. The “Golden Try” tonic can now be earned through this version of the Lair, without the need to restart the save.
  • The Not So Impossible Lair
    Each section of the Lair now ends with a checkpoint. Checkpoints save your best “bee shield” score. You can select which checkpoint you start from, and your highest bee shield score will always be saved. E.g., you previously cleared a section with 10 bees remaining. You select the checkpoint and clear it with 12 bees remaining. Your bee progress stays saved, so you have more bees for later sections.
  • 8-bit soundtrack
    Players can now choose to hear the 2D level music in 8-bit chiptune, thanks to the work of Tatertottunes. This option can be found in the menu.

