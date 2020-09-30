Yakuza lead suggests a Hollywood Yakuza movie “will only proceed if it’s really good”

Video games and movies have an uneasy relationship, very much akin to comic book movies in the early ‘90s but they have yet to fully break free of the curse. One rather surprising success was this year’s Sonic The Hedgehog so it is no real surprise that Sega would want to chase that success and develop more movies based on their hit IPs.

One such project appears to be a movie adaptation of Yakuza. During a Livestream at the Tokyo Game Show, Yakuza boss (not that kind) Toshihiro Nagoshi responded to the news that Sega was collaborating with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content to produce a Hollywood movie based on the hit franchise.

“In a case like this, usually you have the side that wants to [license the IP] and the side that owns the IP, and a deal tends to be done as business. But in this case, I made it clear from the beginning that if the content itself was no good and I didn’t agree with it, then I would not want to do it, and I’ve been very upfront about it.”

Nagoshi went on to emphasise, “I’ve told them that it will only proceed if it’s really good. So it’s a bit of a different arrangement than the standard [arrangement]. I don’t think [a Yakuza movie] is something that needs to be done for the sake of it, so it can only happen if it’s going to be good.”

