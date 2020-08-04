xCloud beta launches on Android on 15th September with 100 games via Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft have announced that their cloud streaming platform, xCloud is set to launch in beta on 15th September across 22 markets and with more than 100 titles included. The platform will allow games to play Xbox games without an Xbox console via their mobile device and other systems.

In addition to xCloud itself Microsoft have also announced a series of partnerships for accessories including xCloud branded mobile controllers from the likes of Razer, PowerA and 8bitdo.

The Razer Kishi is a expanding controller that holds a mobile phone in the middle. It features all of the buttons and layout you'd get on a regular Xbox controller.

Razer Kishi

PowerA have three new products - the MOGA Mobile Gaming Clip that attaches to Xbox controllers and features a mount for the mobile device. The MOGA XP5-X Plus is a full bluetooth Xbox style game pad and the MOGA XP7-X Plus Bluetooth Controller is similar to the Razer device above but with an even more familiar Xbox controller style look.

PowerA MOGA XP7-X Plus

The 8bitdo SN30 Pro for Android has a slightly less Xbox look but the logo is unmistakeable. This is sure to be a hit for people who prefer the more retro stylings of the 8bitdo controllers with a non-Xbox style thumbstick placement. It looks more compact than the other options and could be a great mobile gaming option.

8bitdo SN30 Pro for Android

In addition to controllers SteelSeries are releasing the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless for Xbox - a wireless headset with USB-C connection to attach to your mobile device.