Every Xbox Series X Game We Know About

With the Xbox Series X set to arrive in Christmas 2020 we're starting to see the odd game announcement for games that will be released on Microsoft's new platform. We'll do our best to keep on top of them all below and will add to this list as and when we can.

Confirmed Games

Halo Infinite

The next Halo game is currently slated to be a Xbox Series X launch titl. Microsoft announced it at the same time that they took the covers off their new console and the footage we've seen so far looks breathtaking.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Ninja Theory's next game has been confirmed to be coming to the Xbox One X. The footage in the announcement trailer was all captured in engine and could well be mistaken for pre-rendered animation. It's definitely helping to give us a good feeling about the console.

Rumoured and Expected Games

While the confirmed list is very short, there's no doubt that the new console will launch with a healthy range of new titles and we've put together a list of games we're think are likely to appear on the platform either at launch or shortly after...

Starfield

Little is known about Bethesda's Starfield other than it's the publishers first brand new IP in quarter of a century. It'll be a Mass Effect-style RPG set in outer space and is expected in the second half of 2020 with no platforms confirmed as yet. That puts Starfield's launch window in a position that could see the launch of Xbox Series X and as with Skyrim we're pretty sure the company will be bringing their new game to as many platforms as they possibly can.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar are no strangers to a good remaster - Grand Theft Auto V is still one of the most impressive games on the current generation and it's hard to imagine that it was originally released on the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3. So with that in mind, we feel confident that Red Dead Redemption 2 could get similar treatment and a stunning next generation makeover.

Grand Theft Auto 6

OK - this is a guaranteed release at SOME point and we're the first to admit that it's unlikely to be appearing around the launch of the next generation consoles. That said, stranger things have happened (a Red Dead game actually being released on PC is just one of those things).

We expect GTA6 will get an announcement some time in the next year with a launch towards the end of 2021, but who knows what Rockstar are working on behind the scenes?

Cyberpunk 2077

As with Rockstar, CD Projekt Red have history in remastering (and demastering in the case of the Switch) their games for more modern hardware. With Cyberpunk 2077 expected in 2020 it's not a huge stretch to imagine that they are currently working on next generation hardware for the game and that it will likely be a title that will appear on both Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5.

Call of Duty 2020

This is another given - a next generation console without a Call of Duty game doesn't bear thinking about. While this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare isn't likely to get a remaster, we're certain the next game in the series will be a launch title given will appear on current generation platforms sometime around next October or November.

FIFA 2021

Again EA aren't likely to miss out on all of those next generation sales when the next FIFA game launches so we'd expect a pretty rapid release of the flagship football game.