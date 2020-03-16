The Xbox Series X Controller will feature a share button and redesigned D-Pad

Platforms: Microsoft Xbox Series X | Microsoft Xbox One
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published
The Xbox Series X Controller will feature a share button and redesigned D-Pad

We now have a better idea of the next Xbox controller - and it looks very similar to the existing Xbox One pad (which will also be compatible with the next generation platform). The slightly updated Xbox Series X controller will have a few differences though - the first being a share button to allow you to quickly upload your gaming victories or epic failures.

The controller will also feature a redesigned concave D-Pad which will hopefully be a little more ergonomic than the existing individual button pad.

Technically the controller will still be powered by two AA batteries with the option to buy a separate USB-C Play and Charge kit. We'd prefer a rechargeable option by default but this at least gives people the option either way. The new controller will also feature Bluetooth Low Energy (BTLE) to reduce the energy requirements and also cater for those who want to use the controller on other devices alongside Project xCloud.

The Xbox Series X Controller will debut alongside the new console this Christmas.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags
Category news

Latest Articles