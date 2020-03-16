The Xbox Series X Controller will feature a share button and redesigned D-Pad

We now have a better idea of the next Xbox controller - and it looks very similar to the existing Xbox One pad (which will also be compatible with the next generation platform). The slightly updated Xbox Series X controller will have a few differences though - the first being a share button to allow you to quickly upload your gaming victories or epic failures.

The controller will also feature a redesigned concave D-Pad which will hopefully be a little more ergonomic than the existing individual button pad.

Technically the controller will still be powered by two AA batteries with the option to buy a separate USB-C Play and Charge kit. We'd prefer a rechargeable option by default but this at least gives people the option either way. The new controller will also feature Bluetooth Low Energy (BTLE) to reduce the energy requirements and also cater for those who want to use the controller on other devices alongside Project xCloud.

The Xbox Series X Controller will debut alongside the new console this Christmas.