Xbox promise 1000s of backwards compatible games will play better than ever on Xbox Series X & S

While Sony commit to ensuring almost every PS4 game will be backwards compatible on PlayStation 5, Xbox have been doing this since 2015 and going back even further than one generation. They already cover titles from Xbox and Xbox 360 with the Xbox One family of systems and that is going to continue into the Xbox Series family, bringing thousands of titles from the precious three Xbox generations to their new system.

What’s more, the titles will play better than ever before.

In a press release by Xbox, they stated that “Backward compatible games run natively on the Xbox Series X and S, running with the full power of the CPU, GPU and SSD. No boost mode, no downclocking, the full power of the consoles for each and every backward compatible game.”

They went on to explain what this means in terms of the performance of each game, promising the “peak performance that they were originally designed for, with significantly higher performance than their original launch platform, resulting in higher and more steady framerates and rendering at their maximum resolution and visual quality.”

Comparing framerates on Fallout 4 with the Xbox Series S.

Not only will the games move and look sharper than ever, but they will also load faster, benefitting from “significant reductions in load times due to the massive leap in performance from our custom NVME SSD at the heart of the Xbox Velocity Architecture.”

This continued push to preserve the Xbox legacy with constantly improving backwards compatibility combined with the massive library offered by Game Pass ensure Xbox owners will not be short of titles to play when the Xbox Series X and S are released on 10th November.