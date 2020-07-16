Microsoft has halted production of the Xbox One X and Xbox One S All Digital Edition

Despite making a huge point that the Xbox platform would be one whole thing going forward it would appear Microsoft are getting ready to cut off their lowest tiers of entry into their ecosystem with the news that both the Xbox One S All Digital Edition and Xbox One X have ended production.

The latter is a huge surprise to us given it's currently the most powerful console available and many were expecting it to continue to be available as a low-end budget way into the Xbox platform when the Xbox Series X launches. Microsoft have also been at pains to tell comsumers that they'll continue to support the console with software for a long time yet with games being Xbox rather than Xbox Series X exclusives.

The Xbox One S will remain in production for now, but we would be surprised to see that one last much past the debut of the Xbox Series X. This may well however be a sign that Microsoft are now becoming more confident in the as-yet-unannounced Lockhart console as their base entry model going forward.

Earlier today Microsoft also announced that their xCloud streaming platform would become generally available and be bundled in with their Game Pass Ultimate subscription - another sign that the company are preparing to shake things up in the console space. There is also the 'Edinburgh' iteration that has started appearing next to the Lockhart and Anaconda console lines - with some speculating that this could be a low-budget streaming focused platform aimed at xCloud players.

We're expecting to see a lot more about the Xbox Series X and the games coming to the platform at next week's reveal event on 23rd July.