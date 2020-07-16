Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is set to include xCloud streaming at no additional cost!

Xbox Game Pass is possibly the best value subscription in gaming and it's about to get even better with the news that it will include cloud streaming at no extra cost from September 2020.

This will mean that Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will be able to play more than 100 games via their mobile device from the cloud. In a blog post today Phil Spencer detailed a set of commitments Xbox is making to players as gaming transitions into its next generation. With the next evolution of gaming hardware later this year, the emergence of new ways to play like cloud gaming and gaming subscription services, and more opportunity for gamers to play together across platforms, the next generation of gaming will look significantly different than any before it. In this new landscape, Xbox is committing to policies such as:

Players will always be welcome – a commitment backed up with community support, empowering creators of different backgrounds to bring diverse content to our platform, and the acceleration of new technology to reduce hate speech and toxicity.

Players will not be forced into the next generation. Xbox Game Studios titles shipped in the next few years will play great on Xbox Series X and Xbox One, and Xbox will continue to support cross-play so that gamers and their friends can play together across platforms, as well as across console generations.

With Xbox’s “Smart Delivery” technology, players can buy supporting titles once and play across console generations at no cost. Highly anticipated titles like “Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla” and “Cyberpunk 2077” will support Smart Delivery.

Players can play new Xbox Game Studios titles on the day they launch with Xbox Game Pass.

The full blog post can be read here.