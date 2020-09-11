The subscription service for PC users is ready to move to “General Availability” from next week, with an increase in price too.

Launched in June of last year for the introductory price of £3.99/$4.99 a month, PC users have steadily seen more and more games added to the service while that price remained relatively low - around half the price of Game Pass on Xbox consoles.

Microsoft have confirmed that from 17th September 2020, that the beta phase is now over, and the price will double (£7.99/$9.99 per month) to bring it in line with the Xbox One subscription service.

While the doubling in price of any gaming-related service would normally bring a backlash, it's hard to fault Microsoft too much with Game Pass, especially for PC. They've made no secret of the fact that this was always going to be an introductory price and over the past twelve months we've seen more and more games come to the PC version of Game Pass. From AAA-titles like The Master Chief Collection, Final Fantasy XV, and Forza Horizon 4, as well a slew of great indie games like Ori and Will of Wisps and Slay The Spire to name but a few.

The decision to increase the price comes with the news that Game Pass subscribers will get free access to EA Play, bringing even more games to the subscription service, with EA's franchises like Fifa and Battlefield included. Considering that an EA Play subscription is £3.99/$4.99 and that the beta price for Game Pass on PC was always going to rise, it seems like you're getting pretty good value for your money, even with a 100% price hike.