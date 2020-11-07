Xbox exclusive horror The Medium is delayed until January 2021

The Medium, the latest horror from the Layers of Fear & Blair Witch devs, Bloober Team, was set to release on 10th December as an Xbox Series X/S exclusive. The game boasts a unique dual-reality mechanic that the studio have been proud to show off in the lead up to release. This weekend, the studio announced they would be delaying the release until 28th January.

"It wasn't an easy choice to make, but one made due to the COVID-19 situation in Poland, as well as the current schedule of other games on the market," said the studio in a statement released through social media. "Bloober Team remains committed to delivering our biggest, most ambitious, fear-inducing experience to date."

The current schedule of other games namely being Cyberpunk 2077, which was pushed back from its November release spot to 10th December recently.

"The additional development time will allow us to add further polish, ensuring we deliver our innovative, genre-pushing vision of interactive psychological horror. Rest assured, the delay will not stop us sharing information with you, and you can expect us to unravel a few more layers of The Medium's great mystery soon."

The Medium ran into some issues recently trying to achieve classification in Australia, at least this delay will also give them more time to iron that issue out.

Based on Bloober Team’s strong track record of horror releases, it is safe to say that the extended wait for The Medium will be worth it.