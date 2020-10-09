Xbox exclusive horror, The Medium, gets a December release date

Xbox exclusive next-gen psychological horror, The Medium, will be launching on 10th December this year.

Developer Bloober Team revealed the info in an evocative new reveal trailer showcasing the sinister style of Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński and the evocative score by Arkadiusz Reikowski and Akira Yamaoka.

From the creators of other chilling titles like Blair Witch, Observer and Layers of Fear, The Medium looks like another blood curdler from Bloober, boasting a fascinating dual-reality gameplay mechanic.

As a bonus, Bloober Team is giving Arkadiusz Reikowski’s Marianne's Theme, as showcased in the reveal trailer, as a free download via Steam. Download and listen here.

The Medium will launch on Xbox Series X/S and PC on 10th December 2020.