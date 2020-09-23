Xbox All Access is awesome - apart from the fact that you have to sign up in-store in a pandemic

Xbox All Access is another tick in the box for Microsoft in making their next generation consoles and games the most accessible to those who would otherwise find it hard or impossible to afford to join the fun. Alongside Game Pass which is probably the best deal in gaming, it offers a great way of picking up the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S at launch at a reasonably low monthly cost - with instant access to every first party title and a hundred or more other games on Game Pass and EA Play.

It should be the perfect way to jump start their sales in the next generation.

Except the only way of signing up for the vast majority of people who don't already have an Xbox All Access subscription is to visit your nearest Game or Smyths Toys store and sign up in person. When you factor in that we're mid-pandemic and both of these stores are already online it's hard to fathom why someone would have to visit a physical location in person when we're being told to keep social contact to a minimum.

Microsoft not making Xbox All Access a directly sold subscription service via their own retail infrastructure is already a strange choice, but then forcing people to turn up in person, queue and put themselves at risk to join isn't really justifiable. You don't need to do this for a £1,000+ mobile phone so why do you have to visit a store both to sign up AND to collect your console?