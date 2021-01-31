WWE 2K representatives present at Royal Rumble to scan likenesses and record voiceovers for future games

After taking a year off to recover from the unbridled botch that was WWE 2K20, representatives for WWE 2K's development team are apparently getting ready for the next instalment.

As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, representatives of WWE 2K will be present at tonight's Royal Rumble PPV event to scan wrestler likenesses and record voiceovers for use in future games.

The report says, "WWE talents will be recording voiceovers for the next edition of the game today. There are also plans for most of, if not the entire roster, to be scanned for future inclusion in upcoming editions of the WWE 2K video game series."

The WWE 2K series has been releasing games annually by 2K since 2013's WWE 2K14 with 2020 being the first time since 2K obtained the license where a mainline title was missed, after a shocking number of bugs plagued the game (including a Y2K style bug that locked the game at the turn of the year, making WWE 2K20 unplayable in 2020) with the publisher opting to release a more arcadey spin-off called WWE 2K Battlegrounds while they returned to the drawing board.

Not only was 2020 the first time 2K missed out on releasing a mainline WWE title; it was the first time since 1998 where a major WWE release was not released. That tells you what a massive disaster 2K20 was for the brand.

If these reports are accurate, it seems like the WWE 2K brand is gearing up for a comeback this year. Given it is currently impossible for WWE to host events with a live crowd, this could save the developers considerable hassle animating crowds, so they can spend more time focusing on bug fixes.