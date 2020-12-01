Worms Rumble launches into battle today and we have a new trailer

Worms Rumble, the battle royale spin on the classic Team17 franchise, and the first-ever real-time version of Worms is launching today on PC and PS4/PS5.

Today's launch comes equipped wit three maps (Missile Mall, Portal Park, and Transforming Towers) and three modes (Deathmatch, Last Worm Standing, and Last Squad Standing) in matches containing up to 32 players, with the promise of free additional content and updates over the coming weeks and months.

Worms Rumble will be immediately available for free on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as part of December's PlayStation Plus slate, so PS Plus subscribers can download the game and jump straight into the action-packed arenas. Cross-play is also available so you can enjoy the chaos with PC Steam players.

Your Worms are fully customisable, with options to play in a variety of outfits and weapons skins, unlockable through level progression and in-game currency.

Team17 rarely put a foot wrong and Worms has remained one of the most enduring indie IPs of all time. Although this is a radical departure for the beloved series, if anyone can pull this off, it's Team17.

Check out the launch trailer below and get ready for some Concrete Donkey related carnage.