Worms Rumble will see up to 32 players go head to head on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC

The traditionally turn-based strategy series, Worms, is set to get a frantic makeover with the real time Worms Rumble - a multiplayer game that will see up to 32 players compete to see whose team comes out on top.

Coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 alongside PC, the game will support crossplay and looks set to be a pretty enjoyable battle-em-up.

Worms Rumble will be fully-supported by ongoing, content updates featuring new arenas and customisations. Players will be able to level up their Worm and progress through the ranks, earning new weapons skins and character customisations, accessories and emotes as they go. Today’s announcement reveals some of the weapons making their way into Worms Rumble at launch later this year, including the Baseball Bat, Hand Cannon, Bazooka, Assault Rifle, and Shotgun.

Adam Findlay, Lead Designer, Team17, said “Yes we teased a new Worms game earlier in the year, and yes some in the community were speculating that we’d be taking the franchise into real-time action – and they were, of course, correct! Worms Rumble represents a significant rethink around the Worms experience, and not just because of the switch from turn-based gameplay. The up-to-32-player online cross-play between generations of PlayStation consoles and PC will unite the community and newcomers to the series in wonderfully Worm-tastic mayhem!”

Max Everingham, Head of Publishing, Team17, said “Today we’ve thrown an exploding sheep into the room and announced the most significant shake-up for Worms in… possibly ever! Worms Rumble and its real-time gameplay and promise of regular content updates underlines how we’re adapting an iconic franchise and keeping it fresh in its milestone 25th year and beyond.”