World of Warcraft: Shadowlands hits pre-sales record; highest-selling expansion in series history

After news of delays hitting Cyberpunk 2077 developers CD Projekt Red’s share prices, here is some news of a delayed game seeing an uptick in their fortune.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, the latest expansion in the MMORPG franchise, was delayed mere weeks before its planned 27th October release to 23rd November, and it has now been revealed that the upcoming expansion has netted the series its highest pre-sales in its 16-year history.

Activision Blizzard CEO, Bobby Kotick, said on a recent earnings call that the series has “seen unprecedented engagement trends since the [World of Warcraft] subscriber base doubled following the launch of Classic last year. Pre-sales of the upcoming Shadowlands expansion are the highest we've seen at this stage ahead of any release.”

Activision Blizzard COO Daniel Alegre backed this up, saying “Franchise engagement is at its highest level for this stage ahead of an expansion in a decade.”

This seems to suggest the concurrent player numbers in the weeks leading up to Shadowlands’ release are higher than Mists of Pandaria, Warlords of Draenor, Legion, or Battle for Azeroth.

Kotick emphasised the renewed success of the long-running online franchise, saying World of Warcraft is one of the few entertainment franchises that generates "over $1 billion" in annual net bookings, alongside their other IPs Call of Duty and Candy Crush.

It is clear World of Warcraft is far from a dead game, in fact, it is as alive as it’s ever been and that looks set to continue as Shadowlands drops 23rd November.