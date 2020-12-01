World of Warcraft fan remakes a Cyberpunk 2077 trailer and it's awesome

Cyberpunk 2077 is the game of the moment. The hype is at fever pitch ahead of its release next week, we have a wealth of game trailers and features, we have other games coming out with cyberpunk-themed DLC and mods, and now we have a creative World of Warcraft fan remaking the E3 2018 trailer in anticipation. Wow, 2018 seems like a lifetime ago now. For a refresher, here is the actual trailer:

WoW fan and YouTuber Duren has faithfully remade the entire trailer using World of Warcraft's graphics engine, with Mechagon standing in for Night City, the Gnomish city with its heavy steampunk aesthetic is a perfect counterpoint to Night City's cyberpunk stylings. It's an incredibly well-edited and composed trailer. Fans of WoW, Cyberpunk 2077 or both (also known as Shadowrun fans) will get a lot of enjoyment out of this. Check it out below.

Cyberpunk 2077 hits PC, PS4/PS5, Xbox One/Xbox Series X, and Stadia on 10th December.