Wonderful Dizzy is set for release for FREE later this month!

The Oliver Twins return with a brand new Dizzy adventure for the ZX Spectrum! Wonderful Dizzy is the first brand new, official, Dizzy game to be released in 26 years. Following hot on the heels of some of the most fondly remembered 8 and 16-bit platform puzzlers, this latest instalment in the Dizzy canon is loosely based upon L Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Wonderful Dizzy is being released for the 128K ZX Spectrum for FREE on 18th December and will be playable both on the original hardware, the ZX Spectrum Next and via emulators on PC and Mac and other platforms. You'll even be able to play it via your web browser.

Designed by The Oliver Twins using traditional methods and a little help from Excel, and Google Docs. Programming has been by Evgeniy Barskiy, whilst graphics were provided by Dmitri Ponomarjov, Alexander Filyanov, Oleg Origin, Marco Antonio Del Campo and Jarrod Bentley. Music & FX by Sergey Kosov.

Philip Oliver said “We first contacted this talented team when they rewrote Crystal Kingdom Dizzy from scratch, improving just about everything in the game. We felt confident that if we designed a great new Dizzy game they would excel in the development and make an outstanding new game.”

Andrew Oliver added “It’s amazing to see such a large, colourful and engaging game running on a Spectrum - that’s just 128k! That’s the same as 6 seconds of a MP3 song. They’ve used every technique possible to make it absolutely stunning. Technically and artistically it’s incredibly impressive and we’re so pleased with what they’ve achieved”