Wolverine is stalking Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods in the latest Fortnite update

The latest Fortnite update is live and with it comes the latest Marvel boss - this time Wolverine. Unlike Doctor Doom and Iron Man though he doesn't have his own area on the map and instead appears to be spending his time stalking around Slurpy Swamp and Weeping Woods on the South West corner of the island. Previously we'd seen his claw marks on various trees and rocks in Weeping Woods so this makes sense.

Our first encounter with the blade-wielding member of the X-Men actually happened in Slurpy Swamp - whether he actually is based there or actually followed another unfortunate player there before dispatching them isn't clear. Our clash didn't go down too well - his attacks are rapid and deadly so make sure you go in well armed and keep your distance.

If you do manage to knock him out you get granted your very own pair of claws to quickly take on your opponents.