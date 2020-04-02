Witchbrook is coming from the team behind Stardew Valley

Chucklefish have announced their next game, Witchbrook. And, it looks beautiful.

Ditching the top-down look of Stardew Valley, Witchbrook adopts a utterly adorable isometric 3D that looks perfect in it's gorgeous pixelart aesthetic.

Experience the thrills and pitfalls of school-life in Witchbrook! Discover a spellbinding isometric world full of charm and intrigue in this richly detailed magical school and town life simulator.

Forge your own identity as a witch-in-training on the road to graduation. Build relationships with fellow students and townsfolk, develop your magical abilities by attending classes and completing assignments. Participate in extracurricular activities such as fishing, growing magical crops and foraging strange mushrooms. Master secret spells, make friends for life and unravel the mysteries of the school...

We're still waiting on news of which platforms the game will appear on when it is eventually released - and we don't know when that will be either but we're looking forward to it all the same.

Keep an eye on the Witchbrook website for further updates.

