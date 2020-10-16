“What Happened to Crow 64?” - an incredible video game creepypasta that you need to see

Filmmaker Adam Butcher premiered his latest project to YouTube, a mini-documentary about the troubled history of Catastrophe Crow, a lost 3D platformer for the Nintendo 64, and the sinister mystery surrounding its creator.

Catastrophe Crow, of course, is a work of fiction. What Happened to Crow 64? is a creepypasta, a modern-day urban legend told through the internet.

Butcher put an incredible amount of work into Crow 64, repurposing old footage, creating fake forum posts, preview pages, and the game itself. It evokes a sense of authenticity that gives the dark turns in the final half more weight. It’s a tale of madness and the deeper Butcher takes us, the more unsettling it becomes. It’s a must-see for fans of the genre.