We almost had a Green Lantern game on the SNES

Comic fans in the mid-90s nearly got to play a Green Lantern game on the SNES before it was unfortunately cancelled.

Video game historian and YouTuber Liam Robertson, with the help of Frank Gasking, author of The Games That Weren’t, uncovered a prototype cartridge for a cancelled Green Lantern game being developed by Ocean Software. Their discovery comes as part of Did You Know Gaming's Game History Secrets series.

The game was being developed by Ocean Software were something of a powerhouse in the 1980s and 1990s; particularly when it came to licensed titles. They had the distinction of developing the first-ever Batman game and found great success with their RoboCop titles. They were also responsible for the incredibly ambitious original Jurassic Park games, where each platform had a completely different game, rather than porting one game across multiple platforms.

Image by: Did You Know Gaming?

It was 1991 when Ocean Software first started developing their Green Lantern game for Amiga and other gaming PCs. This project was shelved until 1993 when Ocean revived the project for the SNES, using assets and tech from other games the studio had completed. There would be a focus on platforming and flying this time, including many R-Type style sequences.

The development remained rocky throughout with management changes and DC Comics requiring many creative changes be made to match their recent Zero Hour comics event before Green Lantern was put back on the shelf again. They attempted to revive it a second time, stripping back a lot of the mechanics and developing a more simplistic side-scrolling shooter, making use of the game engine used in Jurassic Park 2: The Chaos Continues.

Image by: Did You Know Gaming?

Development of Green Lantern was dragging along, Ocean could see the writing was on the wall. The SNES had a limited shelf life with the advent of 3D and a new generation of consoles around the corner, so opted to cancel the game rather than sink more development costs into something that may have missed the boat.

Thanks to Robertson and Gasking, we can finally see the Green Lantern game that might have been, and it definitely looks like a game that I would have blasted through as a kid. The aesthetic, the play style, that was very much my thing and still is to this day. Release that game today, I would buy it.

Unfortunately, the only access we have is through the excellent and thorough documentary that Robertson has produced for Did You Know Gaming. It goes into much greater detail and is well worth your time.